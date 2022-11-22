Yass Tribune
Yass Valley to celebrate Christmas with markets and community parade

Updated November 22 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
Christmas parade and markets to be 'bigger and better than ever'

Celebrate Christmas in the Yass Valley this festive season by bringing your family and friends down to Comur Street.

