Christmas parade and markets to be 'bigger and better than ever'

Celebrate Christmas in the Yass Valley this festive season by bringing your family and friends down to Comur Street.
On Thursday, December 15 there will be late night shopping, markets, and a community Christmas parade.
Director of Corporate and Community, Lynette Safranek, said the parade and markets would be bigger and better than ever.
"The community has experienced a tough few years with the pandemic preventing us from seeing our loved ones and now, more recently with the heavy rain and flooding that has impacted the area," she said.
"The event will give everyone the opportunity to come together with family and friends to celebrate our community and get into the festive spirit."
Spin Foundation President and event volunteer, Barry O'Mara, encouraged individuals, community groups and organisations to get in touch and register a float for the parade.
"We're really looking to build upon the parade element of the event this year, we want to make this one the biggest yet," Mr O'Mara said.
"All community groups and organisations, emergency services, businesses, schools, and individuals from across Yass Valley are invited to participate."
Full Circle Serenity Owner and event volunteer, Pam Staines, said she is excited to give small businesses the opportunity to showcase their services and products to the community.
"The parade and markets are one of the biggest events of the year for Yass Valley, it is a fantastic way to bring our community together and encourage them to shop locally and support our small businesses this Christmas," Ms Staines said.
As well as the Christmas parade and markets, there will be a visit from Santa, a petting zoo, live music, snowball photo booth and an outdoor movie screening in Banjo Paterson Park from 8pm.
There will also be another chance to stock up on last-minute Christmas gifts at the late-night shopping and markets being held on Thursday, December 22.
Registrations for market stalls and parade participation close on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
If you would like to hold a market stall on Thursday, December 15 or December 22, please contact Pam Staines via email fullcircle@westnet.com.au
If you would like to register to participate in the Christmas parade, please contact Barry O'Mara via email y.omara@bigpond.com.au or phone 0417 232 186.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.