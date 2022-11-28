Man charged following pursuit from Yass to Wagga Wagga

A man has been charged following a pursuit spanning 170km in the state's south.
About 6.30pm Sunday November 27, 2022, a man entered a grocery store on East Street at Murrumbateman, and allegedly stole a case of beer before leaving in a Mercedes C180 Coupe.
Police were notified, and a short time later, officers attached to The Hume Highway Patrol observed the vehicle travelling south on the Hume Highway, Yass.
Officers signalled for the driver to stop, however, he failed to do so, and initiated a pursuit which lasted around 170km.
The vehicle was stopped on Docker Street at Wagga after the man allegedly failed to pay for fuel at a nearby service station, and the driver was arrested.
The 55-year-old man allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test.
He was taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station where he was subject to a secondary breath analysis reading, allegedly returning a reading of 0.040.
He was charged with eight offences:
The man was refused bail to appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court Monday November 28, 2022.
