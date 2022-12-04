Tennis lovers can now enjoy improved playing conditions in Murrumbateman.
Funded by a $130,000 grant from the NSW Government's Regional Sports Facility Fund, Murrumbateman Tennis Club has installed a new synthetic grass surface. The Club also recently improved its lighting.
ALSO READ: The privilege of knowing Frankie
Murrumbateman Tennis Club President, Natasha Amerasinghe, said the funding was a welcome boost for the tennis club and Murrumbateman community.
"The facility's playing surface was in a pretty rough condition after 15 years of continuous use," she said.
"Raising the funds for large capital improvements such as this is a challenge... and it would have been impossible for us to fundraise the entire amount needed.
"The NSW Government's support has really contributed to the ongoing sustainability of the club, while also ensuring the growth of the sport in our region."
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman joined Minister for Sport Alister Henskens and Murrumbateman Tennis to mark the completion of the project.
"The new surface provides better playing conditions, as well as improved safety for members, volunteers and visitors of Murrumbateman Tennis Club," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Minister Henskens said the NSW Government recognised the critical role local sport infrastructure played in keeping communities healthy, active and connected.
"The Fund focuses on the support the development of well-designed and utilised new and improved sport infrastructure projects that can directly impact and support participation and performance opportunities in sports at all levels," Mr Henskens said.
The upgraded surface has received great reviews from club members and visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.