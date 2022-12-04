Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Murrumbateman Tennis Club receives grant to resurface courts

Updated December 4 2022 - 11:56am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman joined Minister for Sport Alister Henskens and Murrumbateman Tennis to mark the completion of the project. Picture supplied

Tennis lovers can now enjoy improved playing conditions in Murrumbateman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.