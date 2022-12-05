$1.3million in drugs seized in Hume Highway arrest

A man has been charged over the alleged supply of illicit drugs after police seized drugs worth $1.3 million from a vehicle in the Southern Tablelands.
About 7.50am on Sunday, December 4, officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Strike Force Puma were patrolling the Hume Highway at Manton, when they observed a vehicle parked on an access road east of the highway.
Police observed the driver asleep on the wheel and woke him up to check on his welfare.
After a brief interaction with the driver, a 33-year-old man, Strike Force Puma officers, with the assistance from officers from Hume Traffic and Highway Patrol, conducted a search of the vehicle.
Police allegedly located 1.3 kilograms of methylamphetamine in two large resealable bags, which has an estimated potential street value of more than $1.3 million. They also found $16,500 in cash.
These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.
The driver was arrested and taken to Yass Police Station, where he was charged with supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity, and deal with proceeds of crime more than $5000.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Goulburn Local Court on Monday, December 5.
Investigations continue.
