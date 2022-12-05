School leavers can supercharge their skills ahead of summer through a range of free online short courses.
As part of the NSW Government's Summer Skills program, TAFE NSW is offering free training to people aged 16-24 to gain the practical skills to launch a career or land a job for summer in high-demand industries, including hospitality and retail.
ALSO READ: Tennis lovers enjoy fresh new courts
In Yass Valley, accommodation, food, and retail service industries account for 13 per cent of the local workforce, which is the largest employer of young people in NSW with more than 39 per cent of retail and hospitality employees aged between 15-24.
TAFE NSW Executive Director Education and Skills, Kerryn Meredith-Sotiris, said TAFE NSW was working closely with employers to deliver the skills needed to support a strong local economy.
"There were more than 2000 local businesses fuelling the Yass Valley economy in the last year," Ms Meredith-Sotiris said.
"We know nine out of 10 new jobs will require people to complete further study to build the skilled workforce we need to support continued economic growth.
"The Summer Skills Program links school leavers and young people directly with local job outcomes and encourages them to undertake further study to explore careers in high-demand industries."
TAFE NSW is offering free online courses to gain a Statement of Attainment in Hospitality Skills, Retail Customer Service, and Cyber Security.
Tourism Accommodation Australia CEO, Michael Johnson, welcomed the new fee-free courses and said TAFE NSW was playing a critical role in supplying a pipeline of job-ready workers to employers.
"The collaboration with TAFE NSW and the NSW Government has been fantastic in what has been a very difficult time for industry," Mr Johnson said.
"They have provided great opportunities to design the training requirements we need now, both for existing workers and those just starting out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.