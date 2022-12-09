Woman charged after allegedly defrauding vulnerable community member in Yass

Police have charged a woman following an investigation into the alleged defrauding of an elderly woman in the state's south.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District commenced an investigation last month following reports an 87-year-old woman with dementia had been defrauded.
Following inquiries, a 51-year-old woman was arrested at Yass Police Station, about 7.15pm on Wednesday December 7, 2022 where she was charged with dishonestly obtain property by deception, and goods in custody.
It will be alleged in court the younger woman was caring for the elderly woman in an aged care facility in Yass. She allegedly used the woman's debit card in NSW and ACT over a 12-month period, with charges totalling $23,000.
The woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Yass Local Court on Friday December 16, 2022.
The aged care facility is working with police to determine if other persons in care have been defrauded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.