Woman charged after allegedly defrauding vulnerable community member in Yass

Updated December 9 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 12:13pm
Woman charged after allegedly defrauding vulnerable community member in Yass

Police have charged a woman following an investigation into the alleged defrauding of an elderly woman in the state's south.

