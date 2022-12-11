Yass Tribune
Grapes and cherries abundant for summer harvest

By Matthew Raggatt
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:22am, first published 8:21am
A mild season has Canberra region grape growers looking at a bumper year as preparations begin to start picking this month.

