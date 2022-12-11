Grapes and cherries abundant for summer harvest

A mild season has Canberra region grape growers looking at a bumper year as preparations begin to start picking this month.
Canberra District Wine Industry Association president John Leyshon said impressive growth meant picking would start about two weeks' earlier than usual, with white grape varieties due to be ready by mid-to-late February.
"Certainly I've never seen growth like it, the old stayers Ken Helm, Dave Carpenter and those sorts of guys are talking great growth," Mr Leyshon said.
The owner of Mellaluka vineyard near Yass and joint partner in award-winning Little Bridge Wines, he said both white and red varieties looked great, with a mild spring and summer the lead factor in wnat could be a year of quality to match the "fantastic" 2013 vintage.
But, like every year, it counted for little until the grapes were off the vine.
"Anything can happen, in one hour you can wreck a great crop," he said.
"As the berries get more mature and swell up, if you get a lot of rain, a lot of consistent rain, they start to split, that's a real issue," he said.
Cherry growers have already had their bountiful harvest, but the high-quality crop failed to deliver a profit upturn for many, the head of NSW's growers said.
The NSW Cherry Growers Association president, Tom Eastlake, ofYoung, said a record tonnage Australian harvest was likely, with numbers to be released once the final Tasmanian growers completed their pick.
But it was timing rather than crop size which determined who made the smartest returns, he said.
"If you look at the snapshot of the season, while there would be good prices around at times, overall you'd have to say you were fairly disappointed," Mr Eastlake said.
"There's enough reports [from Young] this year of people leaving fruit behind because their returns were lower than their picking costs.
"It is hard to make money when you're selling at sub $5 a kilo."
Mr Eastlake said those who produced the larger cherries, most often towards the end of the picking season in late December and early January, had a better than average year.
In contrast, growers who had their product on the flooded market in much of December struggled.
"I don't think its going to break anybody, but certainly we had growers [in Young] who didn't make much or made nothing," he said.
