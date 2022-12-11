Yass Hospital's historic rose garden is blooming once again thanks to the work of the Yass Garden Club, Yass Nursery, Dan & Dan Forestry Services and Yass Landcare Community Nursery.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the replanted rose garden is the final stage of the Yass Hospital redevelopment.
"The $8 million redevelopment of Yass Hospital delivered a number of upgrades including a new emergency department, dedicated ambulance entry point and allied health facilities," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"It was a very delicate operation to temporarily remove this beautiful garden during redevelopment works, and now with its restoration of the garden, the work which began on the site in 2019 is officially complete."
Twenty-eight plants and 80 cuttings were temporarily taken from the 70-year-old rose garden to protect them during the Yass Hospital redevelopment.
Yass Landcare Community Nursery cared for the plants and cuttings while they were out of the ground and Yass Garden Club managed the replanting last week.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the replanted rose garden honours the wonderful history of Yass Hospital and the Yass community.
"Thank you to the Yass Landcare Community Nursery, Yass Nursery Dan & Dan Forestry Services and Yass Garden Club for preserving this important piece of Yass history and helping to celebrate the Yass Hospital redevelopment," Mrs Taylor said.
The $8 million Yass Hospital redevelopment was completed in 2021 but was not officially opened at that time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
