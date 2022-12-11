Yass Tribune
Yass Hospital rose garden back in full bloom

Updated December 12 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:34am
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman thanks representatives from Yass Garden Club, Yass Nursery Dan & Dan Forestry Services and the Yass Landcare Community Nursery for their work on the historic rose garden.

Yass Hospital's historic rose garden is blooming once again thanks to the work of the Yass Garden Club, Yass Nursery, Dan & Dan Forestry Services and Yass Landcare Community Nursery.

