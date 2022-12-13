Yass High School students are enjoying a brand new multipurpose hall.
Officially opened on Monday, December 5, the hall includes a full-size basketball court, storage and amenities.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman attended the opening and said she was excited to see a great new facility that would benefit the local community for generations to come.
"School halls are the natural gathering point for students and staff, and they can also be a vital part of a thriving local community," she said.
"I am delighted to be here today to see the project complete and officially open the multipurpose hall for Yass High School."
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the NSW Government was focusing on investing in public schools.
"This includes building new schools, but also upgrading existing facilities to enhance the educational environment for students across the state," she said.
"We want our children to have the best education possible and providing high-quality school facilities is a key part of that."
The NSW Government plans to invest $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years.
