Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

New Yass High hall officially opened

Updated December 13 2022 - 1:52pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yass High Hall - Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman with Principal Linda Langton. Picture supplied

Yass High School students are enjoying a brand new multipurpose hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.