There are plans to create an expansion of the Yass solar farm after a new company bought the project.
ENGIE ANZ has acquired the Yass solar farm project and secured land leases for three adjoining properties, and will begin community consultation and preliminary studies, with the aim of seeking development approval during 2024.
It is proposed that the Yass Energy Park will include around 220,000 solar panels, generating up to 139 MW, which is enough to power up to 51,000 average NSW homes, and a battery energy storage system (BESS).
ENGIE ANZ's general manager of asset development and delivery, Leigh Newbery, said ENGIE representatives will be visiting Yass in early 2023 to introduce the proposal to the community and gain valuable local feedback.
"At ENGIE, we are committed to engaging with local community members and other stakeholders, and invite the community to help shape the project," Mr Newbery said.
"Our priority is to gain an understanding of local values and points of interest that can be taken into account in refining the project design."
The concept will also be informed by site studies and preliminary investigations, including ecology, cultural heritage, traffic and transport, landscape, visual and geotechnical.
The energy park will also deliver a range of benefits for the local community, including increased economic activity, and new employment and contractor opportunities throughout construction and ongoing operations.
Mr Newbery said the proposed location had been chosen for its excellent solar resources and close proximity to existing infrastructure at the Yass Transgrid Substation.
"The Yass Energy Park supports the delivery of more affordable, reliable and clean electricity for homes and businesses in NSW and I encourage local residents to get in touch with our team and help play a part in this exciting project for the Yass community."
More information about the project is available at engie.com.au/yass. The project team can be contacted on free call 1800 845 067 and a series of community information sessions will be held in Yass in early 2023.
