Rosie Blayden signs off on more than 40 years of childcare

Rosie Blayden has been giving first class childcare for more than four decades.
Rosie will use the holidays to retire after more than 40 years in the industry, with clients and co-workers agreeing that Rosie has been a remarkable care-giver and educator in that time.
Country Children's Early Learning director Julia Morphett said it was a bittersweet day to see Rosie finishing a distinguished career.
"I loved being a part of what the children were learning and there was always something exciting happening, especially in the backyard, where the animals changed from visit to visit," Ms Berry from also from Country Children's Early Learning said.
Ms Berry said seeing kids get to interact with lambs, guinea pigs, birds and chickens had lifelong impacts.
"These experiences are so valuable to children, but what is most evident on my visits is the connection Rosie has with the children she cares for and their families," she said.
Ms Morphett said family day care was a challenging industry to be involved in, but Rosie had been "remarkably resilient" in keeping up to date with all the accreditations and requirements, particularly during the pandemic.
"She has shown great resilience and understanding of the evolving requirements of child care and adapted to these changes without losing the essence of Family Day Care, which is evident in the testimonies the families have shared."
Belinda Brown said as a first-time Mum 12 years ago to a son then three years later a daughter as well that Rosie had become an extension of family.
"Rosie provided an environment of love and nurturing in a small group setting. Her home became my children's home and Rosie's daughter and her grandchildren became part of our extended family," Ms Brown said.
Ms Brown said Rosie provided something almost intangible that cannot be repaid through money.
"She was genuine and natural with children and close bonds were quickly formed," she said.
"Rosie, is a once in a lifetime family day care educator. Her experience, knowledge and heart will be missed in the Yass Community.
Carrie Ann Luckie said she can't recall a time without knowing Rosie, having visited her own Nan, Fay Moore, who lived next door to Rosie when she was growing up.
"My brother and I would go to my nans house before and after school, and we would always see Rosie outside playing with children. Rosie and the children would always have a smile and would wave hello. The sounds of children's laughter could always be heard," Ms Luckie said.
"I have a very fond memory of the Clayton girls Ellie and Nari often having tea parties with Rosie. They would all have on big 90's floppy hats while sitting out on the small back veranda on a nice day, having tea parties or a picnic."
Ellie and Nari's father Tim Clayton said Rosie had been more than a carer for his girls.
Tim said his youngest was very hard work, she was often sick as she had a medical condition that hadn't been diagnosed at the time.
"Rosie worked very hard to help them through this period of time and perservered even though the days were tough and she vomited a lot back then," Mr Clayton said.
"She saved us during this time for sure, we were also going through a family separation and she was amazing at being flexible and communicating with us and making that time easier.
"It was more than just looking after the girls, she was involved like a part of our family. God she is a star."
Mr Clayton said years later Rosie was getting the carpet changed and they found stains from the vomit, but Rosie had never said a single word in complaint.
"We wouldn't have survived without her, she is special for sure," he said.
Years later, when Ms Luckie became a Mum, she said the idea of day care was a daunting one, but Rosie's became the natural choice after a call and chat over a cuppa.
"Rosie has never been like a day care for us but more a member of our family. My kids and I know no different and we would not have it any other way," she said.
"Rosie will forever be a part of our lives. Rosie has been there for us through first foods, first steps, starting preschools, kids' tears and mine.
"I don't think it is possible to put into words how much you mean to my children Rosie. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for loving my children as if they were your own."
Ms Berry said Rosie's retirement was well-earned, but said she would miss her own visits.
Julia Morphett and the team at Country Children's Early Learning congratulate Rosie on her retirement, saying it is "time to put your feet up!"
"We will miss our visits and sharing your knowledge and experience with the other Educators in our service. Thank you Rosie for your commitment to Family Day Care and providing so many families with such positive experiences of quality child care, you have been a valued member of the CCEL team and you will be missed,".
