BreastScreen NSW to provides free mammograms for eligible Yass women

Updated January 2 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
The BreastScreen NSW van will be at Yass Showground from January 16 to February 24. Picture supplied.

The BreastScreen NSW mobile clinic is in Yass from January 16 to February 24, providing free mammograms to eligible women.

