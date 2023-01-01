The BreastScreen NSW mobile clinic is in Yass from January 16 to February 24, providing free mammograms to eligible women.
A mammogram can pick up cancers that cannot be seen or felt. In NSW one in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. For women over 50 years, a mammogram is the most effective method of finding breast cancer early.
READ MORE: Fears over wave of breast cancer unfounded
Veronica Scriven, Director BreastScreen NSW (Greater Southern) says a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50- to 74 can do for their health.
"A mammogram every two years takes just 20 minutes and it could save your life," she said.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy."
Ms Scriven said many women believed they weren't at risk of breast cancer because there was no family history of the disease.
"About 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women," Ms Scriven said.
ALSO READ:
Veronica says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Yass makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.
"Bringing these vital services to Yass means more local women can participate and get the support they need," she said.
"Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority."
The BreastScreen NSW van will be at Yass Showground from Monday, January 16 until Friday, February 24, 2023. Entry is via Grand Junction Road. The service is free and no referral is needed.
The mobile clinic visiting Yass is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let us know when booking their appointment.
BreastScreen NSW mobile vans include the latest digital mammography technology and a secure wireless communication system. The state government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $65.1 million in breast cancer screening this financial year.
Book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW phone 13 20 50.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.