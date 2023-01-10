The map to management: Five essential skills of a successful project manager

Do you have an eye for detail? Can you handle a full workload while keeping track of the big picture? If so, becoming a project manager may be the right move.

As a project manager, it's essential to get qualifications such as the Master of Project Management online, but you should have skills beyond simple task management and technical knowledge to succeed.



With strategic planning comes delegation skills, problem-solving abilities, outstanding communication capabilities, time management savvy and, above all else - leadership acumen.

All these skill sets are necessary if you want your projects to run smoothly and achieve maximum success. Read on as we explore each skill set identified as key for any successful project manager in today's competitive business world.

1. Strategic planning

Strategic planning is an essential skill for any business leader. It involves developing a plan to guide the organisation towards its goals and objectives. This process begins with a careful examination of the current situation and the identification of opportunities and threats.



The next step is to develop a strategy for dealing with these factors, followed by specific tactics and action plans.

Successful strategic planning requires creativity, foresight, and the ability to think objectively and make tough decisions. It also requires regular monitoring and adjustment, as conditions within the organisation and the competitive environment are constantly changing.

2. Delegation skills

Delegation skills are critical in the workplace. They allow managers to effectively and efficiently manage their time by assigning tasks to employees who are best suited to complete them. The delegation also allows employees to develop new skills and grow their knowledge base.



When delegating tasks, it is essential to consider the employee's abilities and workload. It is also important to provide clear instructions so that the task can be completed accurately and on time.

Delegation skills can be used in a variety of ways. In some cases, employees may be delegated tasks outside their job description to expand their skill set. In other cases, managers may delegate tasks that align with an employee's job description to optimise productivity. No matter the situation, delegation skills allow employees and managers to work together more effectively and efficiently.

3. Problem-solving abilities

Problem-solving abilities are a vital skill set for any employee. To be successful, an employee must be able to identify and solve problems quickly and efficiently.

A person's problem-solving abilities can be developed in several ways. One way is to practice identifying and solving problems as they occur, which can be done by keeping a problem-solving journal. In the journal, you can document problems that you have encountered and how you solved them.

Another way to improve your problem-solving abilities is by participating in workshops or training programs. These programs provide you with the tools and techniques needed to identify and solve problems quickly and efficiently.

4. Communication abilities

Good communication abilities are key in any profession. To be successful, it is essential to be able to relay information to others effectively. This is especially true in project management, where miscommunication can affect business success.

Project managers must communicate effectively with their team, so instructions are clearly understood and tasks are carried out as expected. Also, lower-level managers and staff must be able to communicate with each other, ensuring that everyone is on the same page.

5. Time management savvy

Time management skills are essential in any profession. But they are essential in project management, where deadlines are always looming. Managers need to be able to juggle a multitude of tasks at once and stay on top of their workload. Time management skills can be learned and improved with practice.

If you are looking to improve your time management skills, here are a few tips:

Make a list of all the things you need to do and prioritise them according to importance.

Break down large tasks into smaller, more manageable tasks.

Set deadlines for yourself and stick to them.

Learn to say no when you are overwhelmed or lack time.

Use time management tools like calendars and planners to help you stay organised.

Take breaks when necessary and allow yourself time to relax and rejuvenate.