Businesses in the Goulburn electorate are invited to apply for funding to create job opportunities.
Round three of the state government's $100 million Regional Job Creation Fund Round is open. It is aimed at enhancing job opportunities, boosting staff retention, and growing and diversifying business in regional NSW.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckermen said expressions of interest for the round opened on Friday, January 13 for applications that attracted investment through "co-funded projects and initiatives to support economic growth, productivity, and diversity in the Goulburn electorate."
"Already in the Goulburn electorate we have seen a number of businesses share in previous rounds across a diverse range of industries. I encourage businesses to have a look at this funding opportunity and to make sure they are applying," she said.
Previous funding rounds include $820,000 to Hidrive Group Pty Ltd, $300,000 to Grubbins Pulbrook Frame and Truss, $100,000 to NSWGR Holdings, $100,000 to A&I Coatings, $300,000 for Ordior, $500,000 to Poachers Pantry and $120,000 to Sweet Pea and Poppy.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said previous rounds of the Regional Job Creation Fund provided $140 million to almost 200 regional projects, enabling more than $360 million of private investment into regional NSW and creating 6,500 new jobs in key industries.
"We've already seen the difference this fund is making to regional businesses right across the State. Now we want to build on that...," he said
Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $100,000 and $10 million for projects such as replacing plant equipment, upgrading technology and ensuring businesses that might otherwise have to relocate can remain operational in regional areas.
Expressions of Interest for round three close 5pm Monday, March 6, 2023. Successful EOI applicants will be invited to submit detailed applications from May, 2023. For further information about the fund go to: www.nsw.gov.au/RJCF
