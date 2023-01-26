Bundanoon resident Geoffrey Hobart OAM has said that he couldn't have done the work he has done in the community if it wasn't for the help of others.
Mr Hobart received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his contribution to the community.
The OAM is awarded to individuals whose service is worthy of particular recognition to the community.
The news came to him as a "huge shock".
"It's not something I ever expected to be honest," he said.
Mr Hobart joined the Yass Lions Club in 1995, as he wanted to make the community stronger and better.
"I found out I couldn't do it on my own," he said.
"I needed an organization. When I moved from Yass to Bundanoon, I joined the Lions Club for the same reasons."
Through his role at the Lions Club, Mr Hobart had the opportunity to manage the Lions response to the 2019/2020 bushfire disaster.
That's probably been the greatest opportunity that I've had in my life, to be frank," he said.
"I got to manage effectively $2.1 million in bushfire relief. Half of which came from the overseas Lions Clubs and the other half was raised by the Australian Lions Clubs.
"It was done in two stages. The first stage was to help households deal with the trauma of the bushfires.
"The second stage, which is due to be completed in June of this year, is to help communities."
Mr Hobart said what was important to him was that he knew every dollar raised would go back to the community.
"We don't have any admin funds or admin expenses. We're all volunteers.
"I was asked if I'd take on that role of managing the bushfire disaster recovery funds, which I did for the best part of two and a half years."
While Mr Hobart is proud of his achievements, he conceded that he couldn't have done it by himself.
"I could not do something like that on my own, I needed the Lions organization," he said.
"It's given me that opportunity. That's why I feel so great. It's a real team effort.
"I will be thanking a lot of people who have been on the ground in a lot of those places for giving me this opportunity.
"There's a lot of people I've got to thank."
On the top of his list of people to thank, is his wife Cherie.
"My wife put up with me being away and spending a lot of money travelling," he said.
"I couldn't have done it without her support."
