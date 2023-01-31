Yass Tribune
18-year-old Canberra man dies in car crash near Yass

By Soofia Tariq
January 31 2023 - 12:03pm
A man believed to be an 18-year-old from the ACT has died following a single-vehicle crash near Yass on Sunday.

