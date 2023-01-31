The Goulburn Group call for stronger solar commitment ahead of state election

The Goulburn Group (TGG) has called for strong commitments from candidates in the NSW election in March to achieve maximum benefits to the community from major proposed solar farms in the Goulburn electorate.
TGG said they believed the Gundary and Tirrannaville projects were examples of sustainable economic development that could guarantee Goulburn's future as a thriving regional centre and a leader in the development of large scale renewable energy.
TGG President Urs Walterlin and Vice-President Mike Steketee met with sitting Liberal MP, Wendy Tuckerman and the Labor candidate, Michael Pilbrow, to emphasise the great opportunities/
"We hope our parliamentary representatives will insist that the companies developing these projects employ local people for construction and maintenance, source contracts from local businesses, fund training, provide electricity discounts and set up a community benefit fund to support the arts, sporting and environmental groups and other volunteer activities," Mr Walterlin said.
"As well, they should be insisting that the landholders directly affected receive proper compensation.
"We made clear to Ms Tuckerman that we were disappointed that she came out last year in opposition to the $540 million Gundary project and that she said it should be moved elsewhere.
"She told us her opposition was based on bad planning decisions that sited the project on prime agricultural land and did not give sufficient consideration to the needs of landholders."
Mr Walterlin said that while the group agreed with Ms Tuckerman's point regarding affected residents, he felt that moving the project elsewhere was not the answer.
"That means we pass up the opportunity for millions of dollars to be spent in our community," he said.
"For example, Lightsourcebp, the company proposing to develop Gundary, says there will be 400 jobs over 18 to 24 months during construction.
"We appeal to Ms Tuckerman, Mr Pilbrow and Andy Wood, the newly announced candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, to fight for those jobs to go to people in Goulburn and surrounding areas, together with the associated contracts for local businesses.
"The company already has agreed in principle to a community benefit fund. We hope our state election candidates will work with community groups to argue their case for support."
Mr Walterlin said the locations of the Gundary and Tirrannaville projects were chosen because they were close to existing high voltage transmission lines.
"Moving them elsewhere would mean building many kilometres of new transmission lines cutting through people's property," he said.
"As for losing agricultural land, there are already plans for sheep grazing at Gundary once the solar farm is operating. There are now numerous examples of sheep grazing benefiting both the farmer and the solar farm operator. As well, exciting opportunities are emerging for more intensive forms of agriculture such as horticulture.
"Opponents of the Gundary project have repeatedly used misrepresentations to support their case. It is time for supporters of urgent action on climate change to put the case for renewable energy projects that can provide a new and prosperous future for Goulburn."
"Mr Pilbrow has told us he is a big fan of solar energy but has to date not answered questions we sent him on his attitude to the Gundary and Tirrannaville projects. We also are waiting for responses from Mr Wood to similar questions."
