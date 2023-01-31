Creative Capital at the Liberty Theatre to benefit from funding

The Friends of the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Centre Inc. will benefit from $250,000 in funding for the installation of state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment to enable the showing of movies thanks to the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.
The audio-visual project for Liberty Theatre is one of 82 projects sharing in a total of $11.7 million in funding under the second round of Minor Works and Equipment Projects.
These projects are the latest to receive funding as part of the $72 million Creative Capital initiative launched in 2021.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the NSW Government's investment in improving arts and cultural venues to be fit-for-purpose for the community not only enhanced access - it supported the local economy.
"Yass holds the Liberty Theatre close to its heart and I am so excited proud to see such significant investment in this iconic building to allow increased use by the community," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The Friends of the Liberty Theatre have really done the hard work to give the community something they've wanted for a long time and this funding is a step to acknowledge this hard work.
Chairperson, Friends of the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Centre Inc, Bimbi Turner said the funding would help the theatre show classic and current release films for the community to enjoy, having been denied such pleasure for far too long.
"This $250,000 grant is extremely exciting for the Friends of the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Centre Inc. in bringing to life the entertainment for the broader community in this iconic 1939 cinema by once again being able to show films," she said.
"We hope to establish a classic film club but our priority is for family films on weekends, with new releases as well as special themed weekends. We are extremely grateful to the NSW Government through Wendy and the Minister for Arts, Ben Franklin."
Minister Franklin said this Creative Capital funding would pay dividends for the community by delivering a much-needed facility upgrade.
"This investment in cultural infrastructure is recognition of the valuable role arts and culture plays in the community," Mr Franklin said.
"The NSW Government's $72 million Creative Capital program aims to boost equity and access to arts and culture facilities for the people of NSW. With 165 projects across the state, more people will have access to top-class arts and cultural experiences."
Further details on the Creative Capital program are available on the Create NSW website at www.create.nsw.gov.au.
