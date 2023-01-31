Yass Tribune
Creative Capital at the Liberty Theatre to benefit from funding

Updated January 31 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:34pm
Liberty Theatre. Picture supplied.

The Friends of the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Centre Inc. will benefit from $250,000 in funding for the installation of state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment to enable the showing of movies thanks to the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.

