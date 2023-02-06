One of two northbound lanes of the Hume Highway remains closed following a truck crash on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene, some 20km south of Goulburn near the Breadalbane Road junction shortly after 7am.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said the northbound vehicle had careered off the road and leaked 400 litres of diesel into the soil. The truck was laden with salt.
Parkesbourne and Gunning-Fish River brigades attended, along with Highway Patrol, Police Rescue and ambulance.
An ambulance media spokeswoman said the male driver was bleeding from the head and was transported to Goulburn Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Roads and Maritime Service and a heavy tow truck are on scene. The salvage is expected to take some time.
Emergency services also responded to a crash between a car and truck at Yarra, near the Hume and Federal Highway junction at about 10pm Monday.
Mr Butler said Goulburn and Parkesbourne brigades arrived to find a person was trapped in the car. Police Rescue extricated them from the vehicle. NSW Ambulance media confirmed the person was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital with chest injuries.
Mr Butler said one southbound lane of the Federal Highway was closed for a time.
In other RFS news, authorities have confirmed a fire at Collector Road, Currawang on Thursday was caused by an angle grinder.
The blaze, which sparked a major ground and aerial response, burnt 153 hectares and took three to four hours to control. Collector Road was closed for public and firefighter safety.
A total fire ban applied on the day and wind gusts were up to 40km/h.
Mr Butler said the landholder did not have water supply on standby.
Police investigations are continuing. A $2200 fine applies to anyone starting a fire during a total fire ban.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
