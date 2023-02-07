Yass residents and businesses will see improvements in their water quality, with completion of the $2.5 million stage one of the local water treatment plant upgrade, says Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.
Lands and water minister Kevin Anderson said the upgraded infrastructure would enhance quality and reliability for the community, particularly during extreme wet and dry weather.
"While Yass's water has always been safe to drink, we listened to residents who reported water problems that needed urgent attention," Mr Anderson said.
"This included iron and manganese that can impact the colour, taste and smell of the water, which is why funding this stage of the project was a priority."
Stage one of the project was facilitated under the government's Housing Acceleration Fund. It was part a commitment to support the economic growth of Yass, including up to 1,580 new homes.
"Residents should have confidence that when they turn the tap on, the product they're getting is clean and ready to use for drinking, cooking and washing," Mr Anderson
"Staging work on the Yass Water Treatment Plant provides an opportunity for us to evaluate the effectiveness of this initial upgrade - maximising the benefits and minimising the costs to the community."
Stage one of the project included installing bubble plume aeration at Yass Dam, upgrading the raw water pump station, improving chemical dosing and other urgent works at the Yass Water Treatment Plant.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman welcomed the investment.
"Every community deserves access to good quality drinking water. This was a particular concern for Yass during the drought so the completion of this project is an important moment for Yass," she said.
Yass Valley Mayor Allan McGrath thanked the community for its patience and said the upgrade was a "major win for locals."
"The council has been working hard to get the job done and we will be keeping a close eye on the treatment process to ensure we get it right," Cr McGrath said.
