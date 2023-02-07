Yass Tribune
Council completes stage one of Yass water treatment plant

Updated February 7 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
Yass Valley mayor, Allan McGrath, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and land and water minister, Kevin Anderson marked the Yass water treatment plant's stage one upgrade. Picture supplied.

Yass residents and businesses will see improvements in their water quality, with completion of the $2.5 million stage one of the local water treatment plant upgrade, says Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.

