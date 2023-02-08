Yass Tribune
Fay Steward heads up South East Local Land Services board

Updated February 9 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:03am
Fay Steward has been appointed as South East Local Land Services' new chair. Picture supplied.

A woman with a a planning and natural resource management background has been appointed chair of South East Local Land Services.

