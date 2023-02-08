It would seem a passion for justice and breeding cattle mightn't go hand-in-hand, but special magistrate Margaret Hunter is renowned for bringing some country wisdom into the courtroom.
In a break from tradition, Ms Hunter was granted the honour of a ceremonial send-off to mark her retirement in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
She told supporters her two biggest loves - apart from her wife, Sandra, and her family - were law and breeding Murray Grey cattle at her Elizabethfields property in Yass.
Ms Hunter was appointed as a special magistrate and coroner in the ACT courts in 2014.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker told the court Ms Hunter was a "country woman through and through".
The Chief Magistrate said Ms Hunter had lost her mother early in life and was raised by her father along with her twin sister.
"She rocked it out in the '70s in the UK and even met Rod Stewart," Ms Walker said.
She said Ms Hunter had worked as a nurse before her law career, adding she was "sure a lot of doctors chased her around".
Former ACT Bar Association president Andrew Muller wished Ms Hunter all the best for her retirement.
"She had an interesting and varied career before law, and worked as a prosecutor in the David Eastman case," he said.
Eastman was wrongfully convicted of murdering AFP Assistant Commissioner Colin Winchester and served 19 years in jail. He was ultimately found not guilty of murder after a lengthy court process and a retrial.
Mr Winchester was shot twice in the head as he parked on the driveway next to his Canberra home in 1989.
"It was the highest-profile case in the ACT, at least at that time," Mr Muller said.
Ms Hunter was a founding member of the Women Lawyers Association of the ACT, and received an Order of Australia OAM in 2013 for her work.
Mr Muller said colleagues had described the retiring special magistrate as hardworking, loyal, committed to family and "a sucker for a good cause".
He joked she was renowned both in the courtroom and out as a breeder of Murray Grey cattle.
The ceremonial sitting heard Ms Hunter had worked on multiple cases which directly impacted decisions made in the ACT Legislative Assembly, including the Dillon case.
Graham Dillon was sentenced to 41 years in jail in 2018 after pleading guilty to murdering his nine-year-old son, Bradyn.
At the time, a judge said the father's treatment of his son could "aptly be described as torture".
Mr Muller praised Ms Hunter's work as coroner in the case, which involved "a set of facts difficult for even the most seasoned of us".
ACT Law Society president Farzana Choudhury said Ms Hunter had helped so many young legal practitioners with her mentorship.
She described her as having "abundant kindness and almost infinite patience".
While on the bench, Ms Hunter was characterised as always very fair, willing to listen and down to earth.
However, that kindness was not to be taken advantage of, Ms Choudhury warned.
She told the court Ms Hunter was known for "a well-defined rubbish radar" which was tuned for smart alec defendants and ill-prepared lawyers alike.
Ms Hunter thanked an array of people who had supported her professional career, even mentioning the press.
However, when it came to thanking friends and family Ms Hunter teared up. Speaking to her wife, Ms Hunter thanked her for running the farm while she pursued law.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
