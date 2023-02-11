Southern Tablelands RFS crews continue to battle a large blaze near Narrangullen, east of Yass.
It broke out on Saturday afternoon near Wee Jasper and has destroyed 2018 hectares, one vacant cottage and multiple livestock, RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said.
Local Land Services are on the ground on Sunday assisting primary producers.
It remains out of control and crews are working on containment, assisted by aircraft, heavy plant and firefighters from the ACT. Property owners are advised to monitor conditions.
On Sunday at 7.30am, RFS media spokesman, Ben Shepherd said the blaze was burning in an easterly direction towards Mountain Creek Road but no properties were under threat at that stage.
"We also ask people to avoid these areas for firefighter and public safety," Mr Butler said.
A high fire danger rating is in place for Sunday.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
