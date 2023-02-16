The election campaign for Goulburn is heating up, with Labor extending the Yass Historical Society a 'lifeline' if voted in on March 25.
Party candidate and Yass man Michael Pilbrow said Labor would commit $60,000 towards relocation expenses and long-term storage of documents.
In a January 31 letter, Yass Valley Shire Council told the Society to vacate the upstairs section of the Soldiers Memorial Hall within 19 days due to work, health and safety issues. Specifically, the hall needed to be re-roofed but other aspects were non-compliant.
Society president Cheryl Mongan told Australian Community Media the group welcomed the repairs but branded the eviction notice as "entirely unacceptable."
The Yass Street hall stores thousands of items and documents related to the town's history. It complements the Society's public museum a short distance away.
On Wednesday, Mr Pilbrow and shadow local government spokesman, Greg Warren, said a Minns government would commit $60,000, which would also help short-term rental before a more permanent home was found.
He said the archives were precious and told the story of Yass. They included council and community group records as well as others from World War One, many of which needed proper storage and compactuses.
"I applaud the Yass and District Historical Society for their passion, commitment and professionalism in preserving the history of the Yass area," he said.
"We must keep our history alive for future generations as the Yass Valley grows."
Mr Pilbrow said the Society and Mayor Allan McGrath issued a "desperate plea" to help find a solution.
"They have been there for about 40 years and there's some extremely significant history there," he said.
"It's also a service to the council. If elected, I'd see it as my role to work with the Society and the council on a long-term home."
Cr McGrath said an "unfortunate set of circumstances" led to the notice but now the group had no alternative but to get out.
"It's not something I or the council are happy about but we've tried to find other accommodation without success," he said.
"(Goulburn MP) Wendy Tuckerman is providing some support in gaining access to the ambulance station. The only other option is the courthouse in space that's not utilised and we're working towards that. All we can do is try."
Cr McGrath said there was some flexibility with the eviction notice and he recognised the collection's value to the town.
Society president, Cheryl Mongan, said the collection required professional assistance to move. It included original architectural plans of the building and fragile glass negatives.
"We can't do any of that until we have somewhere to go...Our biggest problem is the tightness of the timeframe," she said.
"I'm amazed by the cooperation from a range of sources, including Michael, Allan and Wendy. Everyone is keen to see the collection preserved...I hope we can come to an agreement to move forward because it is extremely stressful and needs to be resolved."
Mr Pilbrow said the $60,000 figure was based on the Historical Society estimates.
Asked about Mrs Tuckerman's efforts, he said he would welcome "the speediest outcome" on the problem.
Meantime, he has been door knocking around the electorate. Health, support for nurses, the teacher shortage and cost of living were among key concerns.
On Sunday, February 19 former Labor Senator John Faulkner is supporting his campaign at a Taralga event. He will reflect on 'memorable campaigns' during a talk at Taralga Hotel from 2.30pm.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
