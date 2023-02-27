Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Labor pledges $13.5million for Yass water upgrade, Liberals say council already had $10m with $6.3m unused.

Updated February 27 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Yass Valley water treatment plant, which is in need of upgrades. Picture supplied.

Discoloured water has become a hot election topic for the people of Yass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.