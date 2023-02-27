Yass Tribune
NSW Farmers calls 'bulldust' on state's agricultural mapping

Updated February 27 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
The state's agricultural production is being hindered by complex government red tape on land use mapping, says NSW Farmers. Picture supplied.

NSW Farmers has hit out at "complex state government red tape" that it claims is threatening food production on some of the best agricultural land.

