Six sustain injury and two die in one week on district's roads

A man was airlifted to hospital following a motorbike crash near Gunning on Monday, February 27.
Emergency services were called to Gundaroo Road, 10km from Gunning at about 6.15pm to reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said two Gunning crews, ambulance, police and a Careflight helicopter attended.
Paramedics treated a man in his thirties for a suspected head injury before he was flown to Canberra Hospital.
Gundaroo Road was closed in both directions while emergency services were on scene, in the Bellmount Forest area.
It was a busy night for emergency services. As previously reported, a 33-year-old man and his passenger died in a B-double crash on the Hume Highway after 11.15pm Monday.
Mr Butler said the truck, which was carrying milk, veered off the road near Collector Road, Gunning. The northbound vehicle crashed down an embankment.
ALSO READ: Greg's Green goals for Goulburn
Police said the body of a Victorian man was located first, followed by that of his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, also from Victoria.
Milk started spilling into Lerida Creek but police were able to contain it.
Gunning RFS crews and Transport for NSW also attended.
Further afield, police said four people were injured - three critically - in a crash involving a ute and a truck, at Boorowa at 7.50pm Wednesday, March 1.
A southbound ute - with three men on board - and an eastbound table-top truck collided near the intersection with Rye Park Road.
Police found the ute driver and his two passengers critically injured, while the truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Three helicopters were dispatched to the scene, with the ute driver airlifted to Liverpool Hospital. The front and rear-seat passengers were airlifted to Canberra Hospital. Police said all three men were in a critical condition.
The truck driver was taken to Canberra Hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.
Police from Boorowa, Young, and Grenfell attended, assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance paramedics, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service members.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.