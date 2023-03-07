5 lead generation tips and practices for consistent revenue

Improve your digital marketing strategies and bring in more consistent revenue with them.. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In sales, a lead is any person expressing interest in your product or service. With this definition, lead generation refers to obtaining such people and catering to them in the long run. It's one of those crucial steps businesses must go through to support their desire for growth in their customer base.

If your marketing and sales team still uses old-school marketing methods, it's time to make changes. Many obsolete ones do more harm to your business than good. Worse, you could spend so much time, money, and effort on marketing strategies that don't deliver results. All those efforts could've otherwise been directed to effective lead-generation practices brought about by advancements in technology.

In this article, we'll cover some of the best lead marketing strategies to date. Improve your digital marketing strategies and bring in more consistent revenue with them.

1. Enable sales chat on your website

The presence of a sales chat feature on your website can turn ordinary visitors into leads who can talk to you for more details about your products and services. This is because, with sales chat, the website visitor immediately has 'someone' to help them with any concern or query before finally adding to the cart and checking out.

Chatbots are the key to having a 24/7 chat feature, maintaining a great customer experience whether they're browsing during the day or at night.

Your goal here is to nurture website visitors and convert them into clients. When they feel convinced about their decision to purchase from your brand, there'll be no stopping them from continuing to choose you over others.

As you enable sales chat on your website, it's a plus also to enhance its security. Would-be customers feel more confident staying long on a website when they know the risk of scams and threats is low. This Remote Integrator masterclass gives a few insights.

2. Collaborate with influencers

Explore the possibility of influencer marketing or affiliate marketing.

As its name suggests, this entails tapping into influencers, the celebrities in the online world, to talk about, promote, and try out your products and services. They can also serve as affiliates for your brand by providing a unique buyer discount code to their followers. You compensate them by post or per commission on the sales made through the discount code they've provided.

Influencer marketing works by bringing more leads into your sales funnels. Because influencers are 'ordinary' people, as opposed to celebrities, they're often touted as more believable.

Moreover, influencers are also known for creating buzz and hype in the online world. Social media challenges, among others, drive interest which also translates to leads for your website. Read this Rainmaker Challenge review for ideas.

3. Complete a buyer persona

A buyer persona is akin to a profile of the individuals or target audience you cater to. An actionable buyer persona is an insight into the prospective buyer's entire transaction journey, from their specific purchasing attitudes and criteria that ultimately drive them to choose your business.

When you have insights into your business' buyers' persona, it becomes easier for you to create actionable and efficient lead generation strategies. Fine-tune all your efforts to resonate well with the customer who wants and needs the products and services you offer.

4. Step up your content marketing efforts

Content is still one of the failproof ways to land leads for your business, particularly for those in e-commerce. Search engines are all about content, as it's there where keywords can be strategically placed to provide answers to Internet users' search queries. Without good content, your website cannot reach the top search results whenever an Internet user keys in a search.

The general rule is: the happier your website visitors are with your content, the higher the chances they'll stay, keep reading, and eventually subscribe to your products and services. When your traffic leads to sales, you'll know you've aced your content marketing strategy.

5. Ask current customers for referrals

There's no one better to ask for referrals than your current customers. Because the latter are already delighted with your brand, there's a good chance they'll also go above and beyond to market your business to their network of connections. Because they've already purchased from your business, they know your unique selling points and can testify to your products' and services' quality.

Here are some strategies that can help turn current customers into a good source of leads:

Ask your account manager to reach out to customers to see if they're satisfied with your products and, if there are any concerns, what can be done to make it better.

Send your customer a discount code, coupon, or thank you gift for their referral.

Encouraging current customers to send new referrals to your business can be done by giving them a warm follow-up after purchase. Few companies consider going through this extra step, but that simple thank you message does wonders.

Get better at getting leads

Small and big businesses have one goal: to generate leads. This should be the top priority of all your efforts if you want to grow.