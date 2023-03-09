Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Labor's Michael Pilbrow lands top spot in Goulburn ballot draw

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor candidate Michael Pilbrow has drawn top spot on the ballot draw for the Goulburn electorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.