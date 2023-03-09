Labor candidate Michael Pilbrow has drawn top spot on the ballot draw for the Goulburn electorate.
On Thursday morning, election manager, Mark Robbins, drew the order in which candidates would appear on the voting card for the March 25 State poll.
The order is:
Mr Pilbrow, Mrs Tuckerman and Mr Wood were present for the draw at Goulburn's temporary NSW Electoral Commission office at 412-414 Auburn Street.
READ MORE:
Mr Pilbrow was circumspect about the number one spot.
"I'm happy with it...but regardless of the order, I'll still be out there door knocking right up until election day across the electorate's 16,000 square kilometres," he said.
He described the campaign as "energising but exhausting."
Mrs Tuckerman said three was her "lucky number."
The sitting MP, who sits on a 3.1 per cent margin following her first term, said she "wasn't taking anything for granted."
"I've worked very hard to represent this electorate and I want to continue to do that. There's still a lot of work to do," she said.
"Obviously it's tight (but) we continue to make sure we have strong regional advocacy, particularly around the cabinet table. We continue to work hard."
Mr Wood was unavailable for comment.
ALSO READ:
Meantime, Liberal campaign workers have complained that Mrs Tuckerman's corflute signs have been removed from some sites in Goulburn.
Helper, Jarvis Hayman said signs had been taken from the corners of Clinton and Bourke Streets, Lagoon and Bradley Streets and the campaign office in Goldsmith Street. Another volunteer, Grant Pearce, said he'd taken this up with Goulburn Labor president, Jason Shepherd, who replied that Mr Pilbrow's workers were not responsible for this.
On Thursday, Mr Pearce said a padlock on a rear gate at the Golsdmith Street office had been super-glued and had to be ground open.
"It's petty," Mr Hayman said.
Pre-poll voting starts on Saturday, March 18 at the Auburn Street, Goulburn office, Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Hall, Bundaroo Street, Bowral, Yass Memorial Hall, Comur Street and Crookwell Public School in Denison Street.
They will be open 9am to 6pm Saturday, closed Sunday and then Monday - Wednesday: 8:30am - 5:30pm; Thursday: 8:30am - 8:00pm, Friday 8:30am - 6pm.
For more information about voting locations, visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
The Goulburn electorate has 56,128 voters.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.