A new art gallery will open in Yass on March 23 with an outstanding show of 10 artists from the Southern Tablelands and beyond.
Tyger is a commercial art gallery with a difference. As a social enterprise, it has committed to giving at least 50 per cent of its profits to local charities and has a mission to help support and enhance community, and build the region's thriving arts community.
Located prominently in the front of the Memorial Hall building on the town's main drag, Comur Street, Tyger is set to become a must visit location for tourists and art lovers alike.
Tyger has brought new life to Yass' old youth centre, with a vacant and derelict site now lovingly transformed.
Spread over three rooms, you will be treated to breathtaking and beautiful works from emerging and established artists.
Tyger Gallery was conceived by Yass resident Martyn Pearce, who is a passionate advocate and supporter of the arts, and an avid art collector.
"Tyger was born of my frustration that the region's incredible artists had limited opportunities to show their works and build and develop their careers in Yass," he said.
"Yass Council owns a number of buildings in and around town which had potential for an art gallery. So I reached out to them to see if any of their vacant space could be made available.
"Late last year the council ran an Expressions of Interest process for two spaces in the Memorial Hall, looking for businesses that would enhance and activate that part of town.
"I'm thankful council selected Tyger's EOI, and hugely grateful for the incredible support that council has shown in setting up Tyger."
Tyger is a passion project for Martyn, who has a full-time job working in communications and also produces podcasts. But with a spark for art burning so bright, as well as a mission to give life to his hometown and connect the local community with creative talent, Martyn has spent every spare minute outside of his busy job turning Tyger from dream to reality.
"I picked up the keys to the building just before Christmas, and my amazing group of friends and I have spent all my evenings and weekends since restoring and transforming the old youth centre, and creating Tyger. It has been a labour of love" Martyn said.
"We are incredibly proud of what we've done, deeply thankful for the support we've had from the community, excited about the incredible art and artists we're working with, and can't wait to throw open our doors and welcome people."
Tyger has an exciting program of group and solo exhibitions already planned and an enviable stockroom of works.
The inaugural exhibition, Bryter, runs from March 24 to April 24. Tyger Gallery will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.
The art reflects on a hope and optimism for the future. Bryter is about the things that sustain us and keep us going, the steadying stuff in unsteady times, and the hope we all hold that encourages us to keep putting one foot in front of the other.
"Everyone at Tyger is excited about the incredible works in Bryter. It's a gloriously eclectic mix of styles and influences, and genuinely interesting to see how the artists have interpreted the brief of the show. It's a must-see exhibition of outstanding artists - many of whom are from Canberra."
Opening night is March 23 from 6pm - 9pm. Register here to attend https://www.tygergallery.com.au/exhibition
