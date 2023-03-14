Labor has pledged to invest $250,000 towards a feasibility study for future services planning at Yass hospital.
The commitment came on the back of community and staff unrest about the lack of maternity and other services at the facility.
The party says the study will provide a blueprint to guide future investment in public health at Yass.
"The study will consider the need for a wide range of health services, including maternity, and will work with the federal government which committed $4.7 million to restore maternity services to Yass District Hospital in NSW in the October, 2022 budget," a spokesperson said.
A 2020 Southern NSW Local Health District survey showed mental health, emergency care, palliative care, community health and cancer services, were the most requested. Follow-up reporting indicated these top five priorities remained consistent through 2020, Labor said.
"The current health facility is often without a doctor and regularly short-staffed."
"Recently released Bureau of Health Information data showed more than 1,800 people are on the elective surgery waiting list in the LHD and only 34 per cent of P1 Ambulance call outs in Yass were responded to within 15 minutes.
"After 12 years under the Liberals and Nationals, our hospitals and health system has been left understaffed and over-stretched. As a result, hospital and treatment wait times have continued to escalate."
Shadow health minister Ryan Park joined Labor candidate for Goulburn, Michael Pilbrow, in Yass for the announcement on Monday.
"The government has eroded health care in Yass over the past 12 years," he said.
"Locals are forced to travel to Canberra or Goulburn for critical care such as renal (dialysis) and stroke treatment as well as low risk maternity services.
"The population of the Yass Valley is projected to continue to grow. A Labor government will get on with the job of providing health services that will properly service this community."
Mr Pilbrow said the Yass District Hospital had wonderful staff and serviced the community with great care.
"This announcement is about long-term planning for our community," he said.
"With Yass projected to triple to 20,000, and Murrumbateman projected to almost triple to 10,000, it is clear we will need different health services to what we have now."
Asked what he thought the study would achieve, Mr Pilbrow said it was about catering for a larger population.
"It is crucial to start planning early - that is Labor's approach. As Ryan Park said, there is the possibility that the feasibility study will identify the need for a new hospital in the long term."
Goulburn MP and Liberal re-contender, Wendy Tuckerman said such planning was already on the government's agenda but its timing was up to Health.
"The LHD needs to do its clinical services plan and that discussion is always about future planning to ensure a sufficient number of health services are being delivered at Yass Valley so it's always been in the picture," she said.
The MP said the health department had determined that maternity services were not sustainable at the facility at this point but the planning would consider the future need.
