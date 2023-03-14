What percentage do lawyers take in QLD for no-win no-fee

Here we look at no-win no-fee cost agreement so you can make the best decision about your legal matter. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.



Having uncertainty when it comes to legal fees is stressful. Before hiring a lawyer, familiarising yourself with your personal injury lawyer's fee structure would be best. Should your claim be unsuccessful, you should also know what you are expected to pay.

This article investigates a no-win no-fee cost agreement in greater detail so that you can make the best decision regarding your legal matter.

When are no-win no-fee agreements applicable?

A no-win-no-fee costs agreement is one whereby a lawyer accepts the risk of not charging any fees for their professional services unless and until their client has a favourable outcome.

This fee arrangement applies to any matter besides those relating to criminal or family law.

Law firms generally provide no-win no-fee agreements in cases where there is, or will likely be, money available to satisfy costs once the matter is settled.

This agreement is usually seen in personal injury claims and deceased estate matters.

If this agreement works for you, you should find a lawyer to take on your matter on a no-win, no-fee costs basis.

What percentage do Lawyers take once the matter Is finalised?

If you are party to a no-win no-fee arrangement with your lawyer and claim damages in a personal injury matter, then by law, a lawyer has to follow the '50/50' rule.

The most a lawyer can charge (including GST) is 50 per cent of the settlement amount after refunds (e.g. to Medicare or Centrelink) and disbursements have been subtracted.

While a no-win, no-fee payment structure might seem like a risk-free option, there are some things that you need to consider before binding yourself to this type of agreement.

Factors to consider before entering into a no-win no-fee costs agreement

Bear the following in mind when entering into a no win no-fee costs agreement:

Consider the agreement's terms thoroughly and ensure you know what they mean. If you have trouble understanding anything, ask your lawyer to explain it.

You have five days cooling off period to consider the terms of the agreement.

You can seek independent legal advice if you're uncertain about anything.

Find out if you're being charged an uplift fee and the cost of it. This can increase the final price substantially and, in turn, decrease your compensation.

Weigh up the approximate cost of the matter and make the necessary enquiries if you need clarification.

Bear in mind that no win, no fee costs agreement regarding a personal injury claim follows the '50/50' rule as explained above. Make sure that this is included in the contract.

In most instances, you will still be responsible for the other party's legal costs with a no-win no-fee costs agreement if you are unsuccessful with your case.

Remember that those terms bind you once you sign a fee mandate, so know what you agree to.

Conclusion

Queensland law dictates that legal fees should never exceed 50 per cent of compensation after deducting statutory refunds and disbursements.

If you're looking for an experienced lawyer, Smith's Lawyers in the Gold Coast do not take a fixed percentage; they charge only for the work done, and you're not required to pay anything unless your claim is successful.

Contact Smith's Lawyers if you want to benefit from a no-win no-fee agreement while not worrying about your compensation being reduced by too much.