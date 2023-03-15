Buy smart. When you buy new appliances, make sure they are energy efficient. Look for the star rating on the front and choose the one with the most stars.

Maintain your appliances. Make sure your appliances are working as well as they can - defrost your freezer; make sure your fridge seals are in good order; get your air conditioner serviced.

Switch to economy. Can you switch your hot water system or pool pump to an economy tariff? (This gives you discounted electricity during certain hours.) Talk to your electricity provider.

Get a bigger discount. Is your electricity provider giving you the best deal? Shop around to find out who can.

Turn it off at the switch. Turn appliances off at the power switch, so they don't sit on standby 24 hours a day. You can also use power boards that have individual switches for each appliance.

Check your hot water system. Is it the right size for your needs? Is it energy efficient? Are the pipes well insulated? Is it close to where you need the hot water? (eg. your kitchen)

Lights down. Use sensors and low wattage bulbs, such as LEDs. Turn off lights when you're leaving a room. Can you make use of natural light by installing a sky light, sky tube or solar tube?