The coalition has dangled another election sweetener for Yass, promising $1.1 million for a hall upgrade if re-elected.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and active transport minister, Rob Stokes, visited the town recently to announce the money for the Yass Memorial Hall.
"In regional areas like Yass, halls play a crucial role to bring the community together. This investment will ensure Yass Soldiers Memorial Hall can be upgraded to meet this need and to support a wider range of use by the community," Mr Stokes said.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she was looking forward to the project progressing.
"I am so pleased that we are able to make this commitment, ensuring not only the restoration of the Memorial Hall but also its improvement," she said.
"Yass Soldiers Memorial Hall was constructed 100 years ago and funded through community donations, it is used regularly by a limited number of community groups but this could certainly be expanded with improved and more appropriate facilities.
"The Memorial Hall committee has identified a number of areas where improvements would revitalise the hall and enable a wider use including upgrading the food service area, lighting, heating, storage or seating."
Yass Valley Council had already engaged a contractor to undertake roof repairs and re-sheeting work. It is expected to take 10 weeks. The federal government has granted $714,434 towards repairs.
In January, the Yass Historical Society was given 19 days to relocate its archives from the hall's upstairs section, due to structural and work, health and safety issues.
It prompted a scramble for an alternative temporary home. The Historical Society has since relocated its archives to the former ambulance station.
Labor has also pledged $60,000 to assist relocation, while candidate Michael Pilbrow vowed to help secure a permanent home for the Society if elected.
