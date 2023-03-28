Yass Tribune
Yass Valley Shire Council fights Westpac branch closure

Updated March 28 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:00pm
Westpac to close down over 20 branches across regional towns including Yass. Photo credit to AP.
Yass Mayor Allan McGrath has presented a mayoral minute on the Senate Inquiry into bank closures across regional Australia following the recent closure of the Westpac bank branch on Comur Street.

