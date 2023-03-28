Yass Mayor Allan McGrath has presented a mayoral minute on the Senate Inquiry into bank closures across regional Australia following the recent closure of the Westpac bank branch on Comur Street.
The council will make a submission to the Senate Inquiry into bank branch the closures. The decision came at the March 23 meeting.
In other council news, repairs to roads damaged in heavy 2022 rain are set to become a priority.
Elsewhere, the council also accepted $335,936 under the Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades grant program 2022/23. The funding will be used to remove the existing sports field lighting and replace with an LED lighting system at Victoria Park.
For the local roads and community infrastructure grant phase 4 funding; the council has accepted a grant for $857,227 under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program Phase. These funds will be allocated to Yass Memorial Hall - Stage 2 of upgrade and drainage works - Yass Memorial Hall floor subsidence works - Council owned land, Grevillea Close, Murrumbateman
The meeting also decided that council owned land in Grevillea Close, Murrumbateman will be retained for a future pedestrian connection into the adjoining land to the north.
