Tuckerman and Pilbrow keep cards close while counting continues

By Louise Thrower
Updated March 28 2023 - 9:38pm, first published 7:00pm
Sitting Liberal MP Wendy Tuckerman with Liberal Upper House member and minister, Natasha McLaren-Jones and supporters at The Astor Hotel on Saturday night. Mrs Tuckerman is more than 350 votes ahead in the count for the Goulburn electorate. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Wendy Tuckerman has marginally increased her vote in the battle for Goulburn but the winner has not become any clearer.

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

