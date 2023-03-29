Waste-to-art project in Yass

People will have the chance to turn some junk into works of art this weekend in Yass.
In a new bid to raise awareness for the Save Our Big Backyard campaign, the Australian Conservative Foundation is hosting an event to create a sculpture at Riverbank Park in Yass this Saturday.
In their latest project, the foundation will be providing the public with recycled goods to turn waste into art.
Media Manager Freya Cole says the event will give anyone interested in learning more about recycling the opportunity to come together to create a sculpture of the endangered Regent Honeyeater bird which will stay in the park as a constant reminder of the importance of conserving our environment to protect our endangered species.
The Australian Conservation Foundation has 42 community groups across Australia that work year round to raise money and awareness for the nature and climate crisis.
The event will be taking place Saturday, April 1. All ages are welcome, Freya encourages everyone to take along a hat and water bottle.
