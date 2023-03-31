Yass Tribune
Liberal Wendy Tuckerman claims Goulburn seat over Labor's Michael Pilbrow

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:55am, first published March 31 2023 - 8:00pm
Re-elected Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman has thanked supporters, including husband Michael, for their help on her campaign. They are pictured here on election night. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Liberal Wendy Tuckerman has claimed a narrow victory in the seat of Goulburn, after a hard-fought campaign.

