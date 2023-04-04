Yass Tribune
Residents of Yass joined together to create a sculpture to promote awareness for the environment

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 10:44am
Yass participants show off their completed masterpiece. Image supplied.
Yass participants show off their completed masterpiece. Image supplied.

Residents of Yass came together for a three-hour workshop in Riverbank Park over the weekend to create a vibrant sculpture of a regent honeyeater entirely out of recycled materials.

