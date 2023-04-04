Residents of Yass came together for a three-hour workshop in Riverbank Park over the weekend to create a vibrant sculpture of a regent honeyeater entirely out of recycled materials.
The event was created to support the project "Our Big Backyard" to raise awareness for the importance or recycling.
The afternoon started off with an acknowledgment of Ngunnawal Country before a learning talk on the critically endangered species. Participants heard there are only around 300 left in the wild and habitat destruction is the main contributor to its endangerment. Participants then listened to the recordings of the bird song as inspiration. The regent honeyeater is losing its song line due to decreased numbers.
The workshop which was led by Yass local artist Al Phemister produced a beautiful piece of art which reflected many hands coming together for a celebration of nature. The sculpture will be entered into art shows into the region but will be able to be seen in between at local café Trader and Co.
