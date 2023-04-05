Police charge woman with more than 100 counts of fraud

A Yass woman has been charged with more than 100 counts of fraud, following a month-long police investigation.
Detectives have alleged the woman defrauded more than $150,000.
Police said the investigation started last month after reports the woman had defrauded between January and March, 2023.
ALSO READ:
Following inquiries, officers arrested a 35-year-old woman at a home in Shantalla Crescent, Yass, about 7.40am Tuesday, April 4.
During a subsequent search, police seized a mobile phone, documents - including bank statements - and items allegedly purchased with the stolen money.
The woman was taken to Yass Police Station, where she was charged with;
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Yass Local Court on Friday, May 12.
Police will allege in court that more than 120 fraudulent transactions were made, totalling more than $150,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.