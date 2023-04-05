What Is a Juris Doctorate? A student's guide

A Juris Doctorate is a professional graduate degree that qualifies an individual to practise law in Australia. Picture supplied.

Choosing a career path is a significant decision that requires careful planning and consideration. For those who are interested in law, pursuing a JD online (Juris Doctorate) can be the ticket to an exciting and fulfilling career as a legal professional. This guide will explore the JD curriculum, its importance, the academic journey, career opportunities, and tips for success.

Understanding the JD

A Juris Doctorate (JD) is a professional graduate degree that qualifies an individual to practise law in Australia. It is the most standard degree for studying the law and is required for anyone who wishes to become a solicitor, conveyancer, barrister, judge, or corporate counsel.



The JD program typically takes three to four years to complete and covers a wide range of legal topics, including constitutional law, criminal law, civil procedure, contracts, torts, property, and legal ethics.

A JD is vital for those who aspire to become attorneys, as it equips them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and professional ethics to represent clients and navigate the complexities of the legal system. Earning a JD is a prerequisite to sit for the bar exam, which is required to obtain a licence to practise law in most states.

In addition to preparing students for a legal career, a JD degree also provides a strong foundation for various other careers in law-related fields, such as policy analysis, academia, or non-profit organisations.

The academic journey: From undergraduate to JD

Before enrolling in a JD program, students must first complete an undergraduate degree, typically a Bachelor's degree. While no specific major is required for law school admission, popular choices include political science, history, philosophy, and English. These subjects ensure that legal professionals have a good background in understanding the culture, language, logic, and history underpinning the law.

Prospective law students must next take the LSAT, a standardised test that assesses skills in reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, and logical reasoning. Law schools use LSAT scores as part of their admissions process: the more competitive and prestigious the law school, the higher their LSAT requirements will be. Applying to law schools typically involves submitting LSAT scores along with transcripts, letters of recommendation, a personal statement, and an application fee.

Once admitted, students embark on a three-year journey that includes foundational courses, elective courses, and practical experiences.



The first year normally covers core subjects like contracts, torts, legal research, and civil procedure. In the second and third years, students choose elective courses that align with their interests and participate in activities such as moot court, mock trials, and law reviews.



Students seeking to practise law in states that require different qualifications for barristers, solicitors, and conveyancers might take this time to focus on the type of legal practice they are planning on engaging in after graduation.

Law schools often emphasise hands-on experience through internships, externships, and clinics, especially during the later stages of the degree. These opportunities allow students to gain real-world experience, develop practical skills, and build professional networks.

Career opportunities for Juris Doctorate graduates

The most common career path for a lawyer is that of a solicitor, a lawyer who practises law by helping clients interpret the law and create or understand contracts and other forms of legal obligations. Picture supplied.

After graduation, JDs have the opportunity to select from a wide range of professions. Most choose to become lawyers of some description. Australian law in most states differentiates between different types of lawyers based on their individual skills, specialties, and the domain in which they perform their work.

The most common career path for a lawyer is that of a solicitor. A solicitor is a lawyer who practises law by helping clients interpret the law and create or understand contracts and other forms of legal obligations. Solicitors are normally the first point of contact for a client of legal services. They can help advise their clients or the companies that employ them of their position and how best to act.

When a legal matter requires mediation or trial, a solicitor will refer the client to a barrister. Barristers specialise in mediation and conflict resolution, often through trials. Whereas solicitors might work as partners or employees of a larger firm, barristers are normally self-employed and are only engaged when a conflict needs to be resolved between two or more parties as a result of a breach of the law or a contract.

Graduates can also pursue a career in government. Some pursue judicial clerkships, undertaking work directly with a judge to gain experience in the interpretation and administration of the law. Clerkships provide valuable experience and often lead to further career opportunities. Many judges serve in clerkships before being selected as judges. JD graduates can work in various other capacities within the government, including roles in policy development, legislative analysis, and regulatory enforcement.

Some graduates choose to pursue careers in academia, either as professors or administrators at law schools or other higher education institutions. Others may work for non-profit organisations, where they can use their legal expertise to advance the interests of their organisation, and ensure legal compliance.