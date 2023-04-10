Have you got a Harry Potter fan in your life? Maybe even fancy yourself a budding witch or wizard that never got the training you needed? Well this is the brunch for you.
The Wizard's Brunch combines dining with immersive entertainment - learning spells, drinking magic potions and divulging in a banquet fit for a wizard.
It's time to dust off those broomsticks, wash off your gowns and get ready for the biggest magic event happening this year. Witches and wizards (young and old) can anticipate a spellbinding atmosphere where imagination runs wild.
Tickets include brunch as well as one wizarding-inspired drink. Tickets are $99 from explorehidden.com. September 9 at Georgina Cresent, Kaleen.
