Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News
Comment

The dad bod is a badge of honour, not something to be ashamed of

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man - it is time to celebrate the dad bod
Grumpy Old Man - it is time to celebrate the dad bod

Dad bod owners of the world - stand up and rejoice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.