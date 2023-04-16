Police appeal for help over sheep theft from Bowning property

Police are seeking public assistance to locate 300 sheep stolen from near Yass.
Rural crime investigators said 300 first-cross ewes were reported stolen from a rural property at the intersection of the Hume Highway and Graces Flat Road, Bowning.
It's believed they went missing between October, 2022 and February this year.
The ewes, aged 18-months, have yellow PIC ear tags labelled ND622667 - as well as the owner's surname - attached to their right ears.
Anyone with information about the missing first-cross ewes is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or alternatively, contact Rural Crime Investigators at Goulburn Police Station on 4824 0799.
