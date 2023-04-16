Yass Tribune
Hume Police District investigates sheep theft from Bowning

Updated April 16 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Police appeal for help over sheep theft from Bowning property
Police appeal for help over sheep theft from Bowning property

Police are seeking public assistance to locate 300 sheep stolen from near Yass.

