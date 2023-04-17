Specially trained pilots flying fixed-wing aircraft will soon begin aerial inspections of Essential Energy's power poles and powerlines around Yass.
The aircraft utlises a high-definition camera in the exercise, which is aimed at minimising bushfire risk and increasing power reliability.
A spokesperson said specialist teams would inspect the condition of 101,317 power poles across a total 14,897 kilometres of network, identifying damaged or deteriorating electricity network assets, as well as vegetation growing too close to powerlines.
"These patrols are a crucial part of Essential Energy's bushfire risk management plan," operations manager South Eastern, Darren Basterfield said.
"This year's significant rainfall has encouraged intense vegetation growth throughout many parts of NSW, with the impact of flooding still hampering some of our electricity maintenance efforts. Using aerial patrols helps us inspect the network assets more efficiently."
Customers will receive an advance notification via an SMS approximately four days ahead of an aerial inspection starting in their area. They will be conducted over several months.
For more information visit https://www.essentialenergy.com.au/our-network/managing-the-network/aerial-inspection
