Essential Energy set to undertake aerial patrols of network around Yass

Updated April 18 2023 - 9:18am, first published April 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Essential Energy will be carrying out aerial inspections in the Yass region in coming months.
Specially trained pilots flying fixed-wing aircraft will soon begin aerial inspections of Essential Energy's power poles and powerlines around Yass.

Local News

