Yass has not had a town cinema since the 1970s. There are now calls to change that.
The Friends of the Liberty Theatre and cultural centre have started a fundraising campaign to assist with the transformation of the building.
The Liberty Theatre in Comur Street received funding by Create NSW earlier this year to install a new audio visual projector and drop down screen as well as a new audio system.
This funding along with any money raised by the community is set to see the cinema fully functioning by the end of 2023.
The building is the sole surviving 1939 Ocean liner cinema designed by architects Crick and Furse from Sydney and is listed by the National Trust as a heritage building of national significance.
In 2015 a committee was formed by Friends of the Liberty Theatre and Cultural centre with the idea to purchase and restore the theatre as a community asset.
So far, the committee has brought in some funding from but there is still a way to go.
President of the committee Bimbi Turner says that they are still hoping the community will be willing to donate money to repurpose the building.
"When we get the money, we are hoping to have the cinema up and running by the end of the year," Ms Turner said.
"We are down to receiving the final quotes for the additions to the cinema and we are just waiting on final approvals from the government."
All funds donated will be fully tax deductible.
Once the cinema is built, the committee will be focussing on restoring the building itself.
"We will need to replace the roof, upgrade the toilets and redo the walls."
The ultimate aim of the rejuvenation of the building will be to not only entertain residents of Yass, but also provide education and employment for the community.
"We're going to be running education programs in the arts since there's no public transport from Yass to Goulburn or Canberra so we thought if we could educate kids it would give them something to do on the weekends," Ms Turner said.
"NIDA is going to be running workshops in dramatic arts and we've got several other organisations to run programs so that's all part of the package."
The group is hoping to start the refurbishment project in the next few months.
