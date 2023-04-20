Although Breanna Todkill did not find her best friend on Farmer Wants a Wife, she was very "grateful" for the experience.
The 26-year-old from Goulburn, said goodbye to sheep, and sixth-generation cattle farmer Brenton, who lives in country Victoria, this week.
Breanna said she had a feeling she was going home that night, and was okay with how things unfolded.
"My gut was telling me I was going home that night, I thought it was going to happen," she said.
Although her journey was cut short, there were still plenty of adventures in Darriman - Breanna did some cattle crushing, played lawn bowls and even went fishing with Brenton.
"It was good to try something new, I wanted to give it (the farm duties) a red hot crack," she said.
Despite not catching any fish, it was her favourite moment with the 26-year-old farmer, because it was the only one-on-one time they had.
The town planning administrator went to the farm with Rachel (WA), Frankie (NSW), Sophie (QLD) and Emily (QLD), and said everyone got along.
"We were pretty lucky on our farm - there was no drama, we were pretty respectful of not saying too much [because we were] going through the same experience," she said.
Watching it back, she was happy with what was shown, and it was an "honest edit" of what happened between her and Brenton.
Overall, there were "no negative memories".
"I just stand by the fact that I wouldn't change anything... even after witnessing it, it was a great experience," she said.
"It was a great experience...I'm glad I did it."
Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Channel Seven and Seven Plus.
