Chrissie Smith from Intrepidus Wines in Yass receives award

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:18pm, first published April 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Chrissie Smith is passionate about making wines the best they can be. Image supplied.
Chrissie Smith has been named one of Australia's Top 50 new winemakers in the Young Gun of Wine awards.

Local News

