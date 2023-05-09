Yass Tribune
Council opens applications for Mayor's Gunning Flood Appeal

Updated May 9 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:22am
The Gunning flood appeal raised more than $6000 to help people affected in the October 31, 2022 event. Applications for assistance are now open. Picture supplied.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council will soon be dispersing $6,273 in funds raised for the Mayor's Gunning Flood Relief Appeal to successful applicants.

