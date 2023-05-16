Yass Tribune
Yass Shire Council calls for public submissions in draft budget

Updated May 16 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
Time to have your say on council's finances, spending plans
Time to have your say on council's finances, spending plans

Yass Shire residents are invited to have their say on the annual draft budget and associated documents.

