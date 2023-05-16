Time to have your say on council's finances, spending plans

Yass Shire residents are invited to have their say on the annual draft budget and associated documents.
A spokesperson said it was important for people to understand and play a part in the council's draft integrated planning and reporting documents, which include the proposed budget, rates, fees and charges, projects and programs for the 2023/24 period.
The draft 2023/24 operational plan and long-term financial plan is forecasting an operating result from continuing operations of $1.4 million. Some of the items forecasted include:
ALSO READ:
The following documents are on public exhibition between now and 5pm, Friday, June 9:
The community can have its say on these documents by providing written feedback or attending one of the council's community information sessions. During these sessions, the council's executive management team and councillors will provide an overview of the draft suite of documents.
"We are encouraging the community to read through these documents or attend an information session," Yass Valley Council Mayor Allan McGrath said.
"Your engagement, feedback, and suggestions are extremely important as these documents are ultimately shaped by the community."
The Draft Integrated Planning and Reporting Documents are available to view on the council's website under 'Public Consultation.'
Hard copies of these documents are available at Yass Valley Library and the council's administration office. People should call or email before visiting to ensure the documents are available:
To provide a written submission, you can:
Find out more about these documents at the following sessions:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.